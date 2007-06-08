EU states did run secret CIA jails, new report says

Polish and Romanian security officials have confirmed to Europe's human rights watchdog that the two countries hosted secret and illegal CIA prisons, while the watchdog also says that EU member states were aware of CIA kidnappings and rendition flights, UK daily the Guardian has reported.
In a new report by the Council of Europe – set to be published on Friday (8 June) if adopted by the council delegates – senior Polish and Romanian security officials have confirmed, despite official de...
