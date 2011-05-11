Ad
euobserver
The parliament has slammed the EU drugs regulator for cozying up to Big Pharma (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU drugs regulator accused of being too cozy with Big Pharma

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Parliament has refused to sign off on the accounts of the EU agency responsible for making sure all medicines in Europe are safe and effective for its citizens to use, accusing the body of being too close to Big Pharma.

The European Medicines Agency's reputation was further bludgeoned on Tuesday when the parliament ordered a special investigation of the regulator over its funding sources, which overwhelmingly come from the pharmaceutical industry and its hiring practices.<...

euobserver

