Twenty-seven children died in the home of Mogilino, which Bulgaria closed three years ago (Photo: 24 Chasa)

Bulgarian prosecutors look into deaths of 238 children in care

by BLAGA GEORGIEVA AND VESSELIN ZHELEV,

SOFIA and BRUSSELS - Six-year old Maria weighed seven kilogrammes. She died in a hospital elevator in the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna in June 2008. Officials rushed her there from a home for disabled children in the nearby village of Rudnik. This happened a year and a half after her country joined the EU.

More than three years into EU membership, the situation in these institutions has only slightly improved, says Yana Buhrer Tavanier from the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee (BHC), ...

