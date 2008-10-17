Ad
euobserver
Reforestation alone will not be enough to reduce emissions for the EU-15 (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU-15 mostly on track to meet Kyoto targets

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The 15 'old' European Union member states are on track to meeting their targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions that they signed up to under the 1997 Kyoto Agreement.

The EU-15 as a whole, excluding member states that joined in 2004 and 2007, should meet its collective target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by eight percent for the period 2008-2012 compared with 1990, the Kyoto agreement's baseline year.

While Denmark, Italy and Spain are behind in reducing emissions, the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Reforestation alone will not be enough to reduce emissions for the EU-15 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections