Ad
euobserver
Merkel will attend the euro-summit only 'if there is an outcome' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Divisions remain ahead of EU debt summit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Uncertainty over whether the EU will be able to agree the terms of a second bailout for Greece in the coming days rose over the weekend as fundamental differences between key players were highlighted once more.

In an interview published Monday (18 July) with the Financial Times Deutschland, European Central Bank chief Jean-Claude Trichet said that he would not accept defaulted Greek bonds as collateral and that governments would have to step in and take measures if Greek government debt...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Merkel will attend the euro-summit only 'if there is an outcome' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections