Ad
euobserver
The International Criminal Tribunal in the Hague (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU officials and Brammertz clash over Serbia

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

Serge Brammertz, Chief Prosecutor at the UN War Crimes Tribunal (ICTY) in The Hague, is entangled in a dispute over Serbia with EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele and the bloc's foreign policy head Catherine Ashton.

The EU officials are willing to give, as soon as possible, a political reward to Serbian President Boris Tadic to compensate for Belgrade's last minute compromise on the text of a Kosovo resolution in the UN General Assembly last month. Ashton has promised Tadic to try...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The International Criminal Tribunal in the Hague (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections