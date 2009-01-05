EU, NATO increase troops after Kosovo explosions

European Union and NATO forces have ordered additional troops to Mitrovica, the ethnically-split town in northern Kosovo, after a fresh spurt of violence between Serbs and Albanians over the weekend.

Following an explosion that hit a number of cars near a Serbian bar in the town, local Serbs set fire to two Albanian-owned shops, according to police.

In a second explosion, seven firefighters were injured when a grenade was apparently thrown while they were attempting to put out the...