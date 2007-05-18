New era begins in French politics

Fresh from his inauguration as the 23rd president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday (17 May) announced a moderate conservative politician to head his new streamlined government.

Francois Fillon, a conservative senator and close advisor who helped run the successful presidential campaign, is seen as a good foil to Mr Sarkozy's brash manner.

Mr Sarkozy is counting on Mr Fillon's negotiating skills to push through some of the welfare and employment reforms announced during the e...