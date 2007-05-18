New era begins in French politics

Fresh from his inauguration as the 23rd president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday (17 May) announced a moderate conservative politician to head his new streamlined government.
Francois Fillon, a conservative senator and close advisor who helped run the successful presidential campaign, is seen as a good foil to Mr Sarkozy's brash manner.
Mr Sarkozy is counting on Mr Fillon's negotiating skills to push through some of the welfare and employment reforms announced during the e...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here