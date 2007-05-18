Ad
euobserver

New era begins in French politics

by Honor Mahony,

Fresh from his inauguration as the 23rd president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday (17 May) announced a moderate conservative politician to head his new streamlined government.

Francois Fillon, a conservative senator and close advisor who helped run the successful presidential campaign, is seen as a good foil to Mr Sarkozy's brash manner.

Mr Sarkozy is counting on Mr Fillon's negotiating skills to push through some of the welfare and employment reforms announced during the e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections