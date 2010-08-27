Candide in Croatia – ending a journey along the Adriatic Coast

At the end of a 15-day long trip along the Croat Adriatic coast, down from Rovinj to Dubrovnik, in which I traveled incognito, using alternatively both my Belgian and my Romanian identities, I am now writing a few words about the trip as a whole.

The Croatian paper Jutarnji List wanted me to sample everything, to taste the local specialities and hospitality and, most of all, to be ruthless if I find that part of Croatia's reputation for high quality tourism is overdone, or unmerited. ...