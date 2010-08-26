Ad
euobserver
The West Bank wall - Israel has said Ms Ashton's comments were "unusual" and "disregarded" evidence (Photo: delayed gratification)

Israel rebukes Ashton for voicing 'concern' on military trial

by Honor Mahony,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has sharply criticised the conviction of Palestinian activist Abdallah Abu Rahmah, earning herself a rebuke from the Israeli authorities.

Ms Ashton on Wednesday (25 August) expressed "deep concern" at the move and reminded the Israeli authorities that Mr Abu Rahmah is committed to non-violent protest.

Mr Abu Rahmah was convicted by a military court on Monday on charges of "incitement" and "organising and participating in an illegal demonstr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The West Bank wall - Israel has said Ms Ashton's comments were "unusual" and "disregarded" evidence (Photo: delayed gratification)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections