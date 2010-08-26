Israel rebukes Ashton for voicing 'concern' on military trial

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has sharply criticised the conviction of Palestinian activist Abdallah Abu Rahmah, earning herself a rebuke from the Israeli authorities.

Ms Ashton on Wednesday (25 August) expressed "deep concern" at the move and reminded the Israeli authorities that Mr Abu Rahmah is committed to non-violent protest.

Mr Abu Rahmah was convicted by a military court on Monday on charges of "incitement" and "organising and participating in an illegal demonstr...