Bulgarian Roma protest expulsions

SOFIA and BRUSSELS - More than two months after France started sending them back home, several hundred Bulgarian Roma rallied outside the French embassy in Sofia on Saturday (18 September) to protest against what they see as discrimination and encroachment on their right of free movement in the European Union.



"Europe is not for the select only" and "Sarkozy legitimises racism" said two of the placards carried by demonstrators, referring to French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Another one wa...