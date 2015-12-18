Rivera joins Liberals for EU pre-summit meeting

At the invitation of Hans van Baalen MEP, President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party, liberal Prime Ministers and European Commissioners met at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on Thursday 17 December, ahead of the European Council Summit of the same day.
Crucial topics such as the refugee crisis, Passenger Name Records (PNR), and the proposal of the President of the European Council on safeguarding our external land and sea borders were discussed.
Among the participants were:
Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg
Miro Cerar, Prime Minister of Slovenia
Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium
Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark
Taavi Rõivas, Prime Minister of Estonia
Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands
Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland
Andrej Babiš, Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic
Violeta Bulc, European Commissioner for Transport
Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality
Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition
Guy Verhofstadt, Leader of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament
François Bayrou, President of the European Democratic Party and leader of MoDem, France
Albert Rivera, Leader of Ciudadanos, Spain
