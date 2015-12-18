Rivera joins Liberals for EU pre-summit meeting

At the invitation of Hans van Baalen MEP, President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party, liberal Prime Ministers and European Commissioners met at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on Thursday 17 December, ahead of the European Council Summit of the same day.

Crucial topics such as the refugee crisis, Passenger Name Records (PNR), and the proposal of the President of the European Council on safeguarding our external land and sea borders were discussed.

Among the participants were:

Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg

Miro Cerar, Prime Minister of Slovenia

Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark

Taavi Rõivas, Prime Minister of Estonia

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland

Andrej Babiš, Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Violeta Bulc, European Commissioner for Transport

Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition

Guy Verhofstadt, Leader of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament

François Bayrou, President of the European Democratic Party and leader of MoDem, France

Albert Rivera, Leader of Ciudadanos, Spain