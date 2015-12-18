Ad
euobserver
Albert Rivera, Leader of Ciudadanos, Spain participated for the first time in the Liberal pre-summit meeting. (Photo: EUobserver)

Video

Rivera joins Liberals for EU pre-summit meeting

Stakeholder
by ALDE, Brussels,

At the invitation of Hans van Baalen MEP, President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party, liberal Prime Ministers and European Commissioners met at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on Thursday 17 December, ahead of the European Council Summit of the same day.

Crucial topics such as the refugee crisis, Passenger Name Records (PNR), and the proposal of the President of the European Council on safeguarding our external land and sea borders were discussed.

Among the participants were:

Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg

Miro Cerar, Prime Minister of Slovenia

Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark

Taavi Rõivas, Prime Minister of Estonia

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Juha Sipilä, Prime Minister of Finland

Andrej Babiš, Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Violeta Bulc, European Commissioner for Transport

Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition

Guy Verhofstadt, Leader of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament

François Bayrou, President of the European Democratic Party and leader of MoDem, France

Albert Rivera, Leader of Ciudadanos, Spain

StakeholdersVideo

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Making renminbi a world currency would not be bad for euro
Climate change: nations talk, but cities act
Migrants walk to Austria, as EU ministers scratch heads
Eastern EU states want common stance on asylum
Albert Rivera, Leader of Ciudadanos, Spain participated for the first time in the Liberal pre-summit meeting. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

StakeholdersVideo

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections