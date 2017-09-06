Court deals blow to EU anti-trust machine

The EU court has brought the European Commission closer to its first bloody nose on anti-trust fines.

The ruling, on Wednesday (6 September), also indicated that giant tech firms could in future be more free to wield their market power in the form of rebates.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ), the bloc's highest court, ruled that the General Court, a lower tribunal, should reconsider an appeal by US microchip maker Intel.

The European Commission fined Intel €1.1 billion ...