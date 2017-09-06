Ad
euobserver
Commission fined Intel €1.1 billion in 2009 (Photo: The Preiser Project)

Court deals blow to EU anti-trust machine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU court has brought the European Commission closer to its first bloody nose on anti-trust fines.

The ruling, on Wednesday (6 September), also indicated that giant tech firms could in future be more free to wield their market power in the form of rebates.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ), the bloc's highest court, ruled that the General Court, a lower tribunal, should reconsider an appeal by US microchip maker Intel.

The European Commission fined Intel €1.1 billion ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU fines Google €2.4 bn over online shopping
Commission fined Intel €1.1 billion in 2009 (Photo: The Preiser Project)

Tags

euobserver

