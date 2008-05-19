Ad
euobserver
Opposition to nuclear energy remains strong across the EU, with only 20 percent of Europeans in favour of the energy source (Photo: Stefan Kühn)

Brussels wants Europe to drop nuclear 'taboos'

by Leigh Phillips,

Europe's top energy official has called for a fresh discussion of the pros and cons of nuclear energy "without taboos."

Energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs wrote on Friday (16 May) in his blog that "Use of nuclear energy ... would increase our energy independence and supply security as well as contribute to the limitation of CO2 emissions."

"Energy efficiency, renewables and sustainable biofuels have all a very important and growing contribution to make for a sustainable energy po...

