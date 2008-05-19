Brussels wants Europe to drop nuclear 'taboos'

Europe's top energy official has called for a fresh discussion of the pros and cons of nuclear energy "without taboos."

Energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs wrote on Friday (16 May) in his blog that "Use of nuclear energy ... would increase our energy independence and supply security as well as contribute to the limitation of CO2 emissions."

"Energy efficiency, renewables and sustainable biofuels have all a very important and growing contribution to make for a sustainable energy po...