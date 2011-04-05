Cyber attacks expected to increase in 'number and severity'

As we carry out more and more activities online, quickly latch on to new technologies and maintain active profiles on social networking sites, cyber criminals are easily keeping apace.
Reports show social network site Facebook, connecting over 550 million people worldwide, is the new major frontier for cyber crime. Those infamous Nigerian emails promising great riches if only you would hand over all your bank details are almost a quaint thing of the past.
Nowadays when potential t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here