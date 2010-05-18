Macedonia's membership talks head for further delay

Macedonia's aspirations to join the European Union may be facing a new delay, as it looks increasingly likely the European Council will not use its June meeting to confirm a date for the start of accession talks.

The Balkan country had hoped to get the green light together with Iceland, which is scheduled to receive a date for accession negotiations in June. However, "Macedonia is going to miss the ‘Icelandic train' so the best would be to postpone the review of the issue for autumn,"...