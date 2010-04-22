Macedonia name dispute entangles Council of Europe

Macedonia's dispute with its neighbour Greece on the name issue is about to entangle another international organisation - the Council of Europe (CoE).

On May 11, Macedonia will start its presidency of the organisation's Committee of Ministers, but the event is tainted by Greece's refusal to accept the title "Macedonian presidency 2010", insisting that its neighbour uses the provisional name "Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia".

The country will chair the ministerial assembly of...