Some fake medicines are simply ineffective, others are harmful to human health (Photo: e-Magine Art)

MEPs approve new rules to stamp out fake drugs

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have agreed new legislation to improve the labeling of medicines available throughout Europe, as recent data suggest a surge in fake drugs sold in the 27-member bloc.

Internet pharmacies will also be covered by the EU directive, which secured a resounding thumbs-up from the euro deputies sitting in Strasbourg on Wednesday (16 February).

An estimated one percent of all medicines sold to the public in Europe through legal channels are fake, rising to 30 percent in other corne...

