German Greens face reality check amid CDU gains

Armin Laschet, the head of chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party has said he would prefer to govern with the liberal Free Democrats - criticising the Greens for their demand for higher taxes.

Laschet, Merkel's would-be-heir after the September general elections, spoke to Bild am Sonntag newspaper as the Greens continued a slump in opinion polls, despite topping them just a month ago.

Support for the Greens has declined to 20 percent, according to an I...