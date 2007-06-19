Ad
Mr Barroso - issuing warnings before the summit (Photo: ec.europa)

Barroso warns new EU states on dangers of summit failure

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has called on new member states to play ball at the upcoming summit on a new treaty for the bloc or risk the likely political fallout - less money from the EU coffers.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon (19 June), Mr Barroso, who has been banging the drum in favour keeping most of the rejected EU constitution but in a different form, said it was in central and eastern European member states' interests to show that the EU had not been weakened since the...

