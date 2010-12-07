Romanians bring internal squabbles to the EU

The European Parliament has became the latest battleground for fighting out internal Romanian political arguments.

In mid-November, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, a former prime minister, wrote to the president of the European Commission to complain about the "totalitarian twist" taken by Romanian President Traian Basescu's regime.

Last week, Romanian MEPs from the governing Democratic Liberal Party (PDL) managed to block a complaint sen...