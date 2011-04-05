EU abandoning internet policing to private companies

The European Commission's drive to have public policy carried out by companies risks creating an internet policed by private corporations and no judicial recourse for those affected by their decisions, say digital rights campaigners.
With proposals due out this year that affect online rights, Joe McNamee, advocacy officer at European Digital Rights, an umbrella organisation for privacy and civil rights organisations, believes the commission is seeking to abdicate its responsibility to u...
