Ad
euobserver
The EU's Committee of Regions and European Economic and Social Committee (Photo: Alex Jilitsky)

Liberals suggest scrapping some EU institutions

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Parliament's Liberal group has called for targeted spending cuts to the EU's common agricultural policy, together with the potential scrapping of several EU institutions.

The measures are contained in a list of revenue-saving measures outlined in a Liberal position paper published on Tuesday (11 January), relating to the EU's future multi-annual financial framework (MFF), post 2013.

Possible savings can be made by "fundamentally restructuring certain parts of the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU's Committee of Regions and European Economic and Social Committee (Photo: Alex Jilitsky)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections