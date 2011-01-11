Liberals suggest scrapping some EU institutions

The European Parliament's Liberal group has called for targeted spending cuts to the EU's common agricultural policy, together with the potential scrapping of several EU institutions.
The measures are contained in a list of revenue-saving measures outlined in a Liberal position paper published on Tuesday (11 January), relating to the EU's future multi-annual financial framework (MFF), post 2013.
Possible savings can be made by "fundamentally restructuring certain parts of the E...
