euobserver
English Defence League protest in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK earlier this year (Photo: Gavin Lynn)

Football hooligans to launch 'European Defence League' in Amsterdam

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The English Defence League (EDL), the anti-Muslim 'street army' composed largely of football hooligans that burst onto the front pages of British newspapers in the last year as a result of its often violent protests, is to hold a rally in Amsterdam in October, EUobserver has learnt.

The EDL is to demonstrate in support of Geert Wilders, the Dutch anti-immigrant firebrand, with a recently launched French Defence League and Dutch Defence League, modelled on the English group, to join them...

euobserver

