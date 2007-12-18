Ad
euobserver
The Nordic states say the collective system is the basis for their highly successful social model (Photo: EUobserver)

Swedish trade unions lose EU labour case

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU's highest court has delivered a blow to the Swedish system of collective bargaining – seen as underpinning the country's highly successful social model - by ruling that Swedish unions cannot force a foreign company to observe local pay deals.

In a keenly awaited judgement, the court said that a trade union blockade which forced a Latvian company using cheaper Latvian labourers into bankruptcy was illegal.

"Such action in the form of a blockade of sites constitutes a restric...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Nordic states say the collective system is the basis for their highly successful social model (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections