Railway joint venture to make train travel in Balkans faster

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

On 1 October at noon, the first train of the multi-national Balkan railway company Kargo 10 is scheduled to leave the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. The protocol between Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia on the creation of the joint venture was signed on 9 September. A few days later Macedonia joined the project. Montenegro wants to follow suit, although the two non-founding partners will co-operate with, but not invest in, the company.

The aim is to develop a transport network closer to European standards

