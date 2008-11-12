Liberals hope to hold head above water in next EU parliament

The financial crisis has forced the European Liberals to adopt a more moderate deregulatory stance in their party manifesto for next year's European Parliament elections in an attempt to strike a balance between their support for free markets and concerns that voters may be less receptive at the moment to a classical liberal message.
The Liberals, known for their fondness of deregulation and celebration of free markets, worry that in the wake of the financial crisis, they may not be th...
