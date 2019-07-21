Ad
euobserver
Why are more women from Poland and Croatia seeking pregnancy terminations abroad?

Abortion Wars

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Pressures on women to avoid terminating unwanted pregnancies have been growing in countries including Croatia, Poland and Romania.

Michael Bird, an investigative journalist and writer in Bucharest, has been covering the situation for publications including EUobserver. He says the constraints are coming from a variety of sourc...

EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Why are more women from Poland and Croatia seeking pregnancy terminations abroad? (Photo: Helena Malikova)

