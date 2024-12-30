Ad
euobserver
The country of more than 20 million people is crippled by poverty, with more than 75 percent of the population living on less than €3.5 a day, according to the World Bank. (Photo: Michael Goodine)

Syria elections could take years, posing questions on EU sanctions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

It may be years before elections can take place in Syria, posing questions on the possible lifting of international and EU sanctions.

In an interview published on Sunday (29 December), rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told Saudi state broadcaster Al Arabiya that elections in Syria could take up to four years.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU and Turkey reach out to Syria rebels, amid Erdoğan demands
With Assad gone, what about the Kurds in Syria?
Freezing and hungry, what next for children in Syria?
The country of more than 20 million people is crippled by poverty, with more than 75 percent of the population living on less than €3.5 a day, according to the World Bank. (Photo: Michael Goodine)

Tags

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections