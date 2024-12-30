Syria elections could take years, posing questions on EU sanctions

It may be years before elections can take place in Syria, posing questions on the possible lifting of international and EU sanctions.
In an interview published on Sunday (29 December), rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told Saudi state broadcaster Al Arabiya that elections in Syria could take up to four years.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
