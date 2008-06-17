Ad
euobserver
Defence issues are set to feature strongly over the next six months (Photo: SHAPE)

European defence remains a French priority, says Sarkozy

by Honor Mahony,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has reaffirmed his intention to make European defence a major theme during his country's six-month stint at running the European Union, beginning in less that two week's time.

In a key address before French military brass on Tuesday (17 June), Mr Sarkozy said "building European defence is our priority" and that "whatever the future of the Treaty of Lisbon" he would not change his mind.

Last week Irish voters rejected the Lisbon Treaty, a new set of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Defence issues are set to feature strongly over the next six months (Photo: SHAPE)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections