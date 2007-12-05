Italy calls for EU counterfeit commissioner

Rome has said that the European Union should have its own anti-counterfeit commissioner, with Italy one of the worst hit by the phenomenon among EU member states.
According to news agency AFP, deputy economic development minister Sergio D'Antoni on Tuesday (4 December) said that Italy is going to try and persuade other national governments of the need for such a post.
"The government proposed the creation of a post of commissioner specially dedicated to the fight against counterfe...
