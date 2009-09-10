Next commission set for human rights post

The next European Commission is likely to have a commissioner responsible for fundamental rights and civil liberties, it emerged after negotiations between Jose Manuel Barroso and liberal deputies in the European Parliament.
Trying to drum up support for a second term as commission president, Mr Barroso has this week appeared before political groups in the parliament to discuss his policies for the next five years.
Summing up the meeting on Wednesday (9 September), liberal leader...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here