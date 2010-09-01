Ad
euobserver
Macedonia has seen a drop in its citizens' support for the EU (Photo: Boris Grdanoski)

Macedonian EU support still strong but decreasing

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

A majority of Macedonians is still supporting the country's bid for EU membership – but the numbers are dwindling and nowhere near as high as they used to be.

Sixty percent of Macedonian citizens think their country entering into the European Union would be a good thing, according to the latest Eurobarometer. Last autumn, the figure stood at 66 percent. The number of people who believe that EU membership will bring benefits to Macedonia has decreased to 73 percent, down from 76 percent ...

