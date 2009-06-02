Belgian cities turn to EU funds for urban revamp

Towns in the Belgian region of Flanders mostly rely on regional aid but are increasingly using EU money for urban renewal projects aimed at attracting more inhabitants to depopulated inner cities.
Although highly urbanised, the Flemish region only in recent years started to grant funding to spruce up its cities and promote a community spirit in its inhabitants. EU regional aid is also helping, but town halls in the region find it hard to meet all the criteria requested by Brussels.<...
