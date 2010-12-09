Ad
euobserver
The Netherlands was the only member state to voice reservations on Montenegro's membership bid (Photo: EUobserver)

Dutch clear path for Montenegro's EU candidacy

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The European Council will nominate Montenegro as an official candidate for EU membership next week, although no date will be set for the start of negotiations.

The last obstacle to Montenegro's candidacy will be removed in the Committee for European Affairs of the Dutch Parliament this week, government sources said.

The Netherlands was the only member state to voice reservations on Montenegro's membership bid moving ahead at the next EU summit.

"Despite contrary resolutio...

