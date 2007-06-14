Ad
euobserver
The EU is not on course to meet its Kyoto green targets, say NGOs (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels calls on EU states to hurry up with CO2 goals

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has called on EU member states to "accelerate" their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions significantly after a status report on the bloc's efforts showed a slight fall in emissions during 2005.

"It is very encouraging that we are cutting emissions while the European economy grows strongly," said EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas in a statement on Thursday (14 June).

"But it is clear that many member states need to accelerate their efforts to lim...

