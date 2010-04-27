Italian energy firm lobbies for Nabucco rival

Edison, Italy's second biggest energy supplier, on Monday (26 April) urged the European Union to speed up construction of a project to pipe Azeri gas to Italy across Turkey and Greece with a branch line to Bulgaria.
Azerbaijan's off-shore Caspian field of Shah Deniz could provide Europe with a faster alternative to Russian gas supplies than the main EU-backed project of Nabucco, which is to stretch from the Caspian Sea to Austria via Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, an Edison offi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.