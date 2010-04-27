Ad
euobserver
The EU's Southern Corridor is designed to break Russia's monopoly on Caspian gas supply (Photo: europa.eu)

Italian energy firm lobbies for Nabucco rival

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Edison, Italy's second biggest energy supplier, on Monday (26 April) urged the European Union to speed up construction of a project to pipe Azeri gas to Italy across Turkey and Greece with a branch line to Bulgaria.

Azerbaijan's off-shore Caspian field of Shah Deniz could provide Europe with a faster alternative to Russian gas supplies than the main EU-backed project of Nabucco, which is to stretch from the Caspian Sea to Austria via Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, an Edison offi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The EU's Southern Corridor is designed to break Russia's monopoly on Caspian gas supply (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections