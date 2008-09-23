Ad
euobserver
Edmund Stoiber has launched a competition called "Best Idea for Red Tape Reduction Award" (Photo: stoiber.de)

Red tape unit lashes out at Charlie McCreevy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Former Bavarian prime minister Edmund Stoiber, currently head of an advisory body aimed at cutting red tape across the EU, lashed out on Monday (22 September) against EU internal market commissioner Charley McCreevy for not responding to his proposals.

"I hope the European Commission, especially commissioner Charlie McCreevy will say yes or no to these proposals, which are not only consultative documents, but proposals to be taken seriously," said Mr Stoiber during a hearing in the Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Edmund Stoiber has launched a competition called "Best Idea for Red Tape Reduction Award" (Photo: stoiber.de)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections