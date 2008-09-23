Red tape unit lashes out at Charlie McCreevy

Former Bavarian prime minister Edmund Stoiber, currently head of an advisory body aimed at cutting red tape across the EU, lashed out on Monday (22 September) against EU internal market commissioner Charley McCreevy for not responding to his proposals.

"I hope the European Commission, especially commissioner Charlie McCreevy will say yes or no to these proposals, which are not only consultative documents, but proposals to be taken seriously," said Mr Stoiber during a hearing in the Euro...