Nato in face-saving mode after top general sacked

European and Nato officials on Wednesday (23 June) expressed confidence that the military strategy in Afghanistan will remain unchanged after Nato's top commander Stanley McChrystal earlier the same day was sacked by US President Barack Obama over scathing criticism of him and his aides voiced in a popular magazine.
The incriminating article, which spoke of "wimps at the White House", appeared in the onlin...
