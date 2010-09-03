Ad
euobserver
Queues at the Macedonian border (Photo: Dnevnik)

Macedonians faithful to Greece as others stay away

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Who said Greece and Macedonia do not get along with each other? Every summer Macedonians invade Greece, this one was no exception. It makes it difficult to imagine there is a longstanding and acute problem between the two countries.

The name dispute and the constant verbal fighting between politicians do not stop thousands of Macedonians visiting their Greek neighbours all year long, but especially in the summer.

According to the Macedonian Interior Ministry, in July alone 192,82...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Queues at the Macedonian border (Photo: Dnevnik)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections