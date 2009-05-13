Ad
euobserver
Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt is one of the EDP's candidates to succeed Mr Barroso (Photo: European Commission)

Liberals, Greens try to woo Socialists away from EU parliament right

by Elitsa Vucheva,

With Europe's centre-right parties and some Socialist governments backing European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso for a second mandate, smaller factions have begun calling for a change and throwing some fresh names into the ring.

"I and my friends will do what we can so that there is change at the head of the European Commission," whose orientation is "too ultra-neo-liberal," Francois Bayrou, leader of the centrist MoDem party in France, said on French Europe 1 radio over the...

euobserver

