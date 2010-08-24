Home distilling to be legalised

One of the highlight campaign issues during this year's election campaign in Hungary was the promise by the conservative Fidesz Party to make homemade spirit drinks legal and tax free. And after Fidesz' resounding victory, the promise is to be kept although it will fall short of the "right for everybody to make fruit distillates."

The famous fruit-based "palinka" spirit, containing 40 to 60 percent alcohol, is a traditional part of the country's image and enjoyed by visitors and locals ...