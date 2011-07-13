Ad
euobserver
Viviane Reding - EU companies should make more use of this "untapped talent" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Lack of women in top jobs to cause 'problems' for EU economy

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU's internal market will suffer if companies do not put more women on their boards, the EU's gender equality commissioner Viviane Reding said Tuesday (11 July).

Reding made the claim while standing alongside Chantal Gaemperle, a board member at French luxury label LVMH, who had just signed an EU-sponsored pledge to increase the number of women in the company.\n \nThe commissioner said that come March next year she will look to see whether companies have made a "clear, precise and m...

