euobserver
'If I have to choose' EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said, 'I would rather help our farmers' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU defends measures to close ‘loopholes’ in carbon border tax

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The EU is moving to tighten its carbon border levy, even as pressure grows from member states and industry to soften the scheme for politically-sensitive sectors such as fertilisers.

Climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, speaking in parliament on Wednesday (28 January), defended a temporary derogation for fertilisers, citing pressure on farmers and the risk of ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

euobserver

