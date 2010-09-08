Ad
Tadic had dinner with Ashton on Tuesday, with talks on the UN resolution continuing on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

Serbia, the EU and Kosovo: time to swallow frogs

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

Zoran Djindjic, the charismatic Serbian prime minister assassinated in 2003, liked to quote the American Indian proverb: "If you have to swallow a frog don't look at it too much, just swallow. And if you have to swallow a few frogs, swallow the biggest one first." Time has proven Mr Djindjic right, and he was probably Serbia's only top politician who dared confront the problems that others tried to avoid.

For years, Serbia's political leadership ducked the Kosovo question and the evolv...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tadic had dinner with Ashton on Tuesday, with talks on the UN resolution continuing on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

