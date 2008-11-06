MEPs vote to tighten rules on toy safety

Stricter rules on toys imports from China, as well as bans on dangerous substances such a mercury or lead in the composition of toys allowed on the EU market could soon apply after an unanimous vote on Thursday in the European Parliament's internal market committee.
The vote comes after some 500 stricter amendments were passed on the new regulation put forward by the European Commission earlier this year.
The deputies wish to see a ban on the most harmful metals, such as mercury a...
