Czech EU presidency in security blunder

The Czech EU presidency has admitted to a security blunder that saw personal details of EU summit delegates put on a public computer.

A Finnish citizen at a Prague hotel after the EU-US summit on 5 April found the passport numbers and travel itineraries of around 200 summit delegates, including Finnish President Tarja Halonen and Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen, Finnish agency STT reported late last week.

Finnish police criticised the lapse, which is being played down by the Czec...