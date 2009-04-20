Ad
euobserver
Passport numbers and travel itineraries of around 200 EU-US summit delegates were found on a public computer (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Czech EU presidency in security blunder

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency has admitted to a security blunder that saw personal details of EU summit delegates put on a public computer.

A Finnish citizen at a Prague hotel after the EU-US summit on 5 April found the passport numbers and travel itineraries of around 200 summit delegates, including Finnish President Tarja Halonen and Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen, Finnish agency STT reported late last week.

Finnish police criticised the lapse, which is being played down by the Czec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Passport numbers and travel itineraries of around 200 EU-US summit delegates were found on a public computer (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections