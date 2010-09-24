EU would like to see Djukanovic replaced by Luksic

Nobody in the EU has been pressing directly for the early departure of Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic. But major EU capitals have signalled the country's path towards the EU might be easier without the veteran leader, WAZ.EUobserver learned.

Neither becoming an official EU candidate, a status Montenegro is expected to obtain next spring, nor the start of negotiations for membership are in any way conditional upon Mr Djukanovic's resignation. However, his resignation would h...