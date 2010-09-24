Ad
euobserver
Milo Djukanovic - Europe's longest serving leader (Photo: European Commission)

EU would like to see Djukanovic replaced by Luksic

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Nobody in the EU has been pressing directly for the early departure of Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic. But major EU capitals have signalled the country's path towards the EU might be easier without the veteran leader, WAZ.EUobserver learned.

Neither becoming an official EU candidate, a status Montenegro is expected to obtain next spring, nor the start of negotiations for membership are in any way conditional upon Mr Djukanovic's resignation. However, his resignation would h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Milo Djukanovic - Europe's longest serving leader (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections