Ad
euobserver
The last G8 summit made big promises on energy, but failed to deliver real progress (Photo: Wikipedia)

G8 summit climate and aid goals at risk, Merkel says

by Renata Goldirova,

In the run up to the G8 summit in June, Berlin and Brussels have teamed up to press the world's richest countries to deliver on aid promises and climate change, but German chancellor Angela Merkel is playing down hopes for a major breakthrough in the fight against global warming.

"I can say quite openly that today I don't know if we will succeed in that at [G8 summit venue] Heiligendamm," Angela Merkel said in a speech to German lawmakers on Thursday (24 May), adding "for me it is cle...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The last G8 summit made big promises on energy, but failed to deliver real progress (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections