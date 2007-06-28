Dutch MPs raise prospect of new EU referendum

Just days after EU leaders agreed on a revised version of the European Constitution - rejected in French and Dutch referendums in 2005 - the prospect of a second EU referendum is emerging in the Netherlands.

The country's second largest political faction, the Labour party, has cautiously come out in favour of putting the EU's new treaty to the Dutch people. If Labour follow through, there would be a parliamentary majority for the move.

Labour parliamentary leader Jacques Tichelaar...